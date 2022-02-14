Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase shares slip as app crashes briefly after Super Bowl ad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase shares slip as app crashes briefly after Super Bowl ad

Coinbase shares slip as app crashes briefly after Super Bowl ad

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

14 Feb 2022 08:47PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 08:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of the largest publicly listed U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase slipped in premarket trading on Monday, after a surge in traffic following a Super Bowl advertisement resulted in the app crashing briefly over the weekend.

A floating, colorful QR code was displayed during NFL's title game, the biggest U.S. TV event of the year, and it redirected people to a link that offered $15 in bitcoin to those who sign up for a Coinbase account before Feb. 15.

The site witnessed more than 20 million hits on its landing page in one minute and the engagement that was six times higher than previous benchmarks, Surojit Chatterjee, chief product officer at Coinbase, wrote on Twitter.

"(Coinbase) just saw more traffic than we've ever encountered, but our teams pulled together and only had to throttle traffic for a few minutes. We are now back and ready for you," Chatterjee said.

Shares of the company fell 1.7per cent to $191.26 in trading before the bell.

Coinbase ran ads alongside FTX, Bitbuy and eToro at the U.S. football championship, as crypto companies bet sports advertising will help them go mainstream.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us