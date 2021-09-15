Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Coinbase upsizes debt offering to US$ 2 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Coinbase upsizes debt offering to US$ 2 billion

Coinbase upsizes debt offering to US$ 2 billion

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

15 Sep 2021 09:59AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 09:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it increased the size of its debt offering to about US$2 billion from previously announced US$1.5 billion, citing market interest.

The offering will be used to invest in product development and potential mergers and acquisitions, the company said.

The fundraising plans come less than a week after Coinbase said U.S. regulators would sue the exchange if it went ahead with plans to launch a program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us