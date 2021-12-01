Logo
CoinShares Intl to buy French fintech company Napoleon for around 14 million euros
01 Dec 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 03:28PM)
PARIS : Cryptocurrency company CoinShares International has agreed to buy French fintech Napoleon Crypto SAS for around 13.9 million euros (US$15.8 million), as the booming cryptocurrency sector continues to attract investors' money.

CoinShares said on Wednesday that its takeover of Napoleon Crypto SAS formed part of its strategy of expanding its technology and platforms.

"As we continue to grow, it is increasingly important for us to keep developing our ability to distribute our research, expertise, and products directly to our clients via the most appropriate channel," said CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti.

(US$1 = 0.8823 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

