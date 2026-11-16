Coles probes cyber security incident, says no evidence customer data compromised

Nov 16 : Australian retailer Coles Group said on Monday it is currently investigating a cyber security incident, but has found no evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised.

Here are the details:

• The company did not clarify what data was targeted in the attack, but it is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and will keep engaging with relevant agencies and regulators as its investigation continues

• Operations continue and customers are able to shop as normal with Coles in stores and online, the company added

• Coles said it was working with global cyber security experts to contain and shore up its IT environment

• The incident underlines a rising tide of cyber attacks in Australia, prompting the government to push for measures that would mandate AI companies to report breaches