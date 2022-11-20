Logo
Collapsed FTX owes nearly US$3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
Collapsed FTX owes nearly US$3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
The logo of FTX is seen at the entrance of the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, US, on Nov 12, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Marco Bello)
20 Nov 2022 05:07PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 05:53PM)
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for US bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly US$3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about US$1.45 billion to its top 10 creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday (Nov 19), without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Nov 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses.

Source: Reuters/gr

