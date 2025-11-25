Comcast to pay $1.5 million US fine after vendor data breach

WASHINGTON :Comcast will pay a $1.5 million fine after a vendor breach exposed personal data from 237,000 current and former customers, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday.

The FCC said a debt collector used by Comcast until 2022, Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, suffered a 2024 data breach that exposed personal information of Comcast internet, TV and home security customers.

As part of the FCC settlement, Comcast agreed to adopt a compliance plan that includes new vendor oversight practices related to customer privacy and information protection.