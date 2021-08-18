Logo
Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch joint streaming service in Europe
Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in New York, New York, U.S. on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

18 Aug 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 08:58PM)
:Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe that will bring content from Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sky and others, the companies said on Wednesday, as they join hands to take on heavyweights Netflix and Disney+.

SkyShowtime will be streamed in markets including Spain, Portugal, the Nordic countries, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe.

The companies will have equal investment and control in the joint venture, they said.

ViacomCBS has more than 42 million global streaming subscribers while NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, whose offerings will also be available on SkyShowtime, has over 20 million active monthly accounts.

Comcast and ViacomCBS also signed a multi-year deal to launch Paramount+ streaming service in Europe earlier this month.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

