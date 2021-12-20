Commodities outperform in 2021 though gold loses its lustre

LONDON : Commodities outperformed other assets this year as a recovery from the pandemic boosted demand though gold's poor showing dented investor appetite.

Heading into 2022, commodities, which often perform well late in economic cycles, are due to remain competitive with equities as global growth extends its upward trek, analysts said.

"We like both equities and commodities and we have an overweight view for both in 2022. It's hard to say which one will do better," said Koen Straetmans, senior multi-asset strategist with NN Investment Partners in the Netherlands, which had 298 billion euros (US$336 billion) under management at end September.

The S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index index has surged 35per cent this year, trumping the U.S. equity index S&P 500 for the first time in a decade.

The S&P 500 has gained 23per cent, the dollar index has added 7per cent while U.S. benchmark 10-year treasury bonds are down 3per cent.

(Graphic: Commodities Outperform other Assets in 2021, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/movanqawypa/Commoditiesper cent20Outperformper cent20otherper cent20Assetsper cent20inper cent202021.png)

In commodities, coffee has been a standout, rocketing 84per cent.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil has surged 40per cent, copper has added 21per cent while gold has fallen, sliding 5per cent, partly due to expectations of interest rate rises.

(Graphic: Most Commodity Sectors Outperform in 2021, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjqwqype/Mostper cent20Commodityper cent20Sectorsper cent20Outperformper cent20inper cent202021.png)

Gold is a top focus among general investors and its erosion after gaining 25per cent in 2020 has hit flows into investment vehicles.

U.S. exchange traded funds (ETFs) in commodities have seen net outflows of US$5.5 billion this year after inflows of US$41 billion in 2020, Morgan Stanley data showed.

(Graphic: U.S. Commodity ETFs See Outflows Despite Sector Gains, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byvrjqnydve/U.S.per cent20Commodityper cent20ETFsper cent20seeper cent20outflowsper cent20inper cent202021.png)

(Graphic: U.S. Equities ETFs see Surge of Inflows, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbvgnlyaxpq/U.Sper cent20Equitiesper cent20ETFsper cent20seeper cent20Surgeper cent20ofper cent20Inflowsper cent20inper cent202021.png)

In 2022, top commodity consumer China is due to see weaker growth, but the government is likely to balance a crisis in the property sector with moderate stimulus, analysts said.

(Graphic: Chinese Industrial Production Eases, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znpnexalqvl/Chinaper cent20Industrialper cent20Productionper cent20Decper cent202021.png)

Next year, as logistics disruptions ease, global commodity demand should be robust as industry catches up with restocking, but this may be offset by more plentiful supply of many raw materials.

"There will also be a number of macro headwinds, which should limit further upside for the commodities complex," ING analysts said in a note.

(US$1 = 0.8872 euros)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)