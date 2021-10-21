Commodity currencies at multi-month highs, sterling firm on BoE rate hike bets

TOKYO : Commodity currencies stood near multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices, while the improved mood chipped away at demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar, which has recently been supported by expectations of Federal Reserve tapering.

Sterling was also riding high on firming perceptions the Bank of England (BoE) will raise interest rates as soon as next month to curb inflation, despite softer-than-expected UK price data on Wednesday.

"It looks almost certain that the BoE will raise interest rates in November, perhaps again in December, as inflation could get out of control otherwise given a severe labour shortage," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"And globally we are likely to see rate hikes to curb inflation in many countries, which means the U.S. dollar is standing out less than before, in terms of rate hike expectations."

The dollar's index dipped 0.10per cent to 93.514, holding barely above Tuesday's three-week low of 93.501. It has declined 1.1per cent from a 15-month peak hit last week. Expectations that the Fed could soon scale back pandemic-era stimulus has underpinned the dollar over the past few months.

Commodity currencies led gains against the dollar as oil prices hit their highest levels in many years.

The Canadian dollar rose about 0.2per cent to CUS$1.2295 per U.S. dollar, hitting a high last seen in late June, also thanks to higher-than-expected Canadian inflation data.

The Australian dollar also extended its bull run to hit a 3-1/2-month high of US$0.7545 while the New Zealand dollar hit a four-month peak of US$0.7212.

"Given the massive rise in commodity prices, commodity-linked currencies will enjoy a tailwind," said Teppei Ino, senior currency strategist at MUFG Bank.

Oil prices have been supported by strong demand as countries started to reopen their economies, while a global coal and gas crunch showed little sign of abating. U.S. crude and fuel inventories have tightened sharply. [O/R]

Brent crude futures hit its highest level since 2018, while U.S. crude futures were at their loftiest level since 2014.

The British pound stood at US$1.3828, just shy of its Tuesday peak of US$1.3834, its highest level in over a month.

Against the euro, sterling was near its highest levels since February 2020, at 84.26 pence per euro.

The UK currency held momentum due to rising expectations of a BoE rate hike.

British overnight indexed swaps are pricing in about 80per cent chance of a 0.25per cent rate hike on Nov. 4.

"It's as if the BoE is stealing the spotlight from the Fed as it looks likely to raise rates before the Fed," said Kyosuke Suzuki, president of Financial algotech company at Ryobi Systems.

"What could be the game changer, though, is if the Fed is also jumping on the bandwagon of global rate hikes much sooner than expected," he added.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce tapering of its bond purchase at a policy meeting in early November, but it is expected to distance itself from future rate hikes for now.

Money markets are pricing in one U.S. rate hike in 2022, after the Fed is expected to have finished its tapering process in the middle of next year.

The euro held firm at US$1.1664, staying close to Tuesday's three-week peak of US$1.1670.

The positive risk mood weighed on the Japanese yen, often perceived as a safe-haven currency.

The dollar stood at 114.39 yen, near Wednesday's four-year high of 114.695 yen.

The yen is dented by expectations that its trade deficit could widen as rising oil prices boost its imports bill while its car exports are hampered by chips shortages.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 1.8per cent to US$64,789, after having hit a record high of US$67,016 the previous day.

Ether climbed 0.7per cent to US$4,194, edging near its record peak of US$4,380 hit in May.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0309 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1666 US$1.1650 +0.13per cent -4.52per cent +1.1667 +1.1650

Dollar/Yen

114.2800 114.2600 +0.04per cent +10.66per cent +114.4100 +114.2300

Euro/Yen

133.31 133.20 +0.08per cent +5.03per cent +133.3600 +133.1700

Dollar/Swiss

0.9186 0.9189 -0.03per cent +3.84per cent +0.9195 +0.9186

Sterling/Dollar

1.3829 1.3823 +0.03per cent +1.21per cent +1.3830 +1.3822

Dollar/Canadian

1.2294 1.2316 -0.20per cent -3.47per cent +1.2325 +1.2289

Aussie/Dollar

0.7540 0.7516 +0.35per cent -1.96per cent +0.7546 +0.7513

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.7216 0.7201 +0.21per cent +0.49per cent +0.7218 +0.7195

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)