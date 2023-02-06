Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Commodity price firm Fastmarkets buys Palm Oil Analytics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Commodity price firm Fastmarkets buys Palm Oil Analytics

06 Feb 2023 06:25PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Commodity price and news specialist Fastmarkets has acquired Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, expanding its coverage of vegetable oil and biofuel markets, it said on Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The takeover of Palm Oil Analytics, which publishes prices, data and news on palm oil and derived products, marks a third acquisition for Fastmarkets in agriculture after Agricensus and The Jacobsen, it said.

Fastmarkets is a price reporting agency (PRA) covering commodity sectors also including metals and forestry products.

It is now controlled by private equity firm Astorg after a consortium involving Astorg acquired Fastmarkets' former parent company Euromoney last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.