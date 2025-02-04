Complaint about DeepSeek filed with Belgian privacy watchdog

BRUSSELS : The Belgian data protection agency has received a complaint about Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek, a spokesperson for the Belgian privacy watchdog said on Monday, a move that may lead to an investigation.

"We can confirm that we have received a complaint about DeepSeek. However, we cannot provide any comments on complaints that are currently being handled," the spokesperson said.

Separately, the Luxembourg data protection agency CNPD said it has not received any complaints but may together with its peers across Europe examine how users' data is processed by DeepSeek.

"The CNPD is aware of the recent launch of DeepSeek version 3 and the potential risk this service may cause for users in Luxembourg," a spokesperson said.

"The CNPD is therefore exploring possibilities to analyse the processing of personal data at stake, both at national level and at European level with its counterparts represented at the European Data Protection Board," he said.