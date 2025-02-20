Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lam Research shares rise after executives reveal financial model at investor day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Lam Research shares rise after executives reveal financial model at investor day

20 Feb 2025 01:58AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2025 03:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO : Lam Research executives gave a company update to investors on Wednesday and shares jumped as much as 3 per cent during the roughly two-and-a-half hour presentation in New York.

During the company's investor day, finance chief Douglas Bettinger said the company expects revenue of between $25 billion to $28 billion in 2028 and adjusted earnings of $6 to $7 a share. Adjusted gross margins will reach about 50 per cent by 2028, the CFO said.

The last investor day Lam had was about five years ago, Chief Executive Tim Archer said.

The company also announced two new chip making tools, one focused on depositing material on silicon wafers. The second tool is designed to remove material from wafers, a process called etch.

The new equipment will help companies build more advanced versions of flash storage, random access memory and artificial intelligence chips.

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Lam Research ticker symbol in paragraph 1)

(Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement