ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

AMSTERDAM: ASML Holding, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros (US$2 billion) on Wednesday (Oct 20), amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage.

Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sep 30, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue came in at 5.24 billion euros. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

"Demand continues to be high," chief executive officer Petter Wennink said in a statement.

Digital transformation and chip shortages fuel the need to increase capacity to meet the current and expected future demand for both logic and memory chips, Wennink said.