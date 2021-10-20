Logo
ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Jan 23, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Eva Plevier)

20 Oct 2021 01:19PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 02:19PM)
AMSTERDAM: ASML Holding, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros (US$2 billion) on Wednesday (Oct 20), amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage.

Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sep 30, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue came in at 5.24 billion euros. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

"Demand continues to be high," chief executive officer Petter Wennink said in a statement.

Digital transformation and chip shortages fuel the need to increase capacity to meet the current and expected future demand for both logic and memory chips, Wennink said.

ASML dominates the market for lithography systems, machines that cost up to 150 million euros each and that use focused beams of light to help create the circuitry of semiconductors.

The company on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter sales of 4.9 to 5.2 billion euros at a gross margin of 51 per cent to 52 per cent. Wennink repeated the company's full-year target of 35 per cent sales growth.

At a meeting with investors in September, the company said it was benefiting from "megatrends" in the electronics industry and also raised its long-term forecasts, estimating full-year revenue would hit 24 to 30 billion euros (US$28 billion to US$35 billion) in 2025, with gross margins of up to 55 per cent.

The company is expanding its capacity as semiconductor makers expand theirs to address the global chip shortage. Key customers include all major chip makers such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel.

ASML's stock has reflected the strong outlook with a market capitalisation of around 280 billion euros, making it Europe's largest technology company.

Shares closed at 683 euros in Amsterdam on Tuesday, and have outperformed the sector with a 72 per cent year-to-date jump.

Source: Reuters/ng

