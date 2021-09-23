Why the world is short of computer chips, and why it matters

Carmakers slashed production. PlayStations got harder to find in stores. Broadband providers faced months-long delays for internet routers. All of these phenomena and more had a similar cause: an abrupt and cascading shortage of semiconductors.

Also known as integrated circuits or more commonly just chips, they may be the tiniest yet most exacting product ever manufactured on a global scale. The combination of cost and difficulty in producing them has fostered a worldwide reliance two Asian powerhouses — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

That dependence was brought into stark relief when the COVID-19 pandemic and rising US-China tensions made chips scarce. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be spent in the coming years in a global race to expand production, with geopolitical as well as economic implications.

WHY ARE THERE SHORTAGES?

Here are some factors:

The stay-at-home shift: This pushed chip demand beyond levels projected before the pandemic. Lockdowns spurred growth in sales of laptops to the highest in a decade. Home networking gear, webcams and monitors were snapped up as office work moved out of the office, and Chromebooks were hot for a while as schools shut. Sales also jumped for home appliances, from TVs to air purifiers, that now come with customized chips.

Fluctuating forecasts: Automakers that cut back drastically early in the pandemic underestimated how quickly car sales would rebound. They rushed to re-up orders late in 2020, only to get turned away because chipmakers were stretched supplying computing and smartphone giants like Apple.

Stockpiling: PC makers began warning about tight supplies early in 2020. Then around the middle of that year, Huawei Technologies — the Chinese smartphone maker that also dominates the global market for 5G networking gear — began building up inventory to ensure it could survive US sanctions that were set to cut it off from its primary suppliers. Other companies followed suit, hoping to grab share from Huawei, and China’s chip imports climbed to almost US$380 billion in 2020, up from about US$330 billion the previous year.

Disasters: A bitter cold snap in Texas in February led to power outages that shut semiconductor plants clustered around Austin; it was late March before Samsung’s facilities there were back to normal. A plant in Japan belonging to Renesas Electronics, a major provider of automotive chips, was damaged by fire in March, disrupting production for months.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

Chip shortages are expected to wipe out US$210 billion of sales for carmakers this year, with the production of 7.7 million vehicles lost.

“Never seen anything like it,” Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, tweeted.

Samsung warned that it saw a “serious imbalance” in supply and demand globally. TSMC forecast the shortages could extend into 2022. Some broadband providers were facing delays of more than a year when ordering internet routers. Apple said in April that supply constraints were crimping sales of iPads and Macs, which it said would knock US$3 billion to US$4 billion off its third-quarter revenue. In July it added iPhones to the list. Nintendo said that shortages were slowing the production of its Switch gaming device. Toyota Motor suspended output at 14 plants in September.