Computer parts maker Logitech raises 2025 sales forecast on strong demand

ZURICH :Logitech International raised its full-year forecast on Tuesday, after reporting higher sales and profit for its important pre-holiday quarter, supported by strong demand for computer hardware products for businesses and gamers.

The Swiss-American company, which makes products such as keyboards, mouse and webcams, said its sales rose nearly 7 per cent to $1.34 billion in what is traditionally its "biggest quarter of the year". That compares with the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

Its adjusted operating profit for the third quarter ended December also rose 7 per cent to $266 million.

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber said gaming sales were "near pandemic-high levels" thanks to a series of launches ahead of the holidays. "We delivered near record sales in our premium Pro Gaming and MX portfolios."

The company now expects its fiscal 2025 sales in the range of $4.54 billion to $4.57 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $4.39 billion to $4.47 billion.