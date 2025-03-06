Logo
Computer parts maker Logitech targets $2 billion share buyback
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Logitech logo on a building at the EPFL Innovation Park in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File photo

06 Mar 2025 07:37AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2025 07:51AM)
Logitech International said on Wednesday it plans to buy back $2 billion worth of its shares over the next three years, and will increase its current buyback program by $600 million.

The company also forecast fiscal year 2026 sales to range from $4.53 billion to $4.71 billion, indicating potential growth in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent in U.S. dollars.

Logitech, whose products include computer mice to keyboards and webcams, confirmed its guidance for its 2025 financial year, which runs to the end of March.

The Swiss-American company, which enjoyed a sales surge during the pandemic lockdown, had previously said it expected its sales to grow by 5.4 per cent to 6.4 per cent to reach $4.54 to $4.57 billion.

Logitech had raised its full-year forecast in late January, after reporting higher sales and profit for its important pre-holiday quarter.

Source: Reuters
