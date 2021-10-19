Concrete: The world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

PARIS: If concrete were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

How can this material, essential for global housing, construction and infrastructure, be made less damaging to the planet?

HOW BAD CAN IT BE?

Cement is the most utilised material on Earth, consumed to make concrete at a rate of some 150 tonnes each second.

According to the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), around 14 billion cubic metres of concrete are cast each year.

Cement production alone accounts for as much as seven percent of global CO2 emissions - three times the emissions produced by aviation.

"That's more than all the emissions from the European Union or India, just behind those of China and the US," Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a key contributor to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told AFP.

And with ever-growing urbanisation rates in Africa and Asia, the planetary impact of this elementary building material is only likely to grow.