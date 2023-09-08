Logo
US Senate panel to hold AI hearing with Microsoft, Nvidia
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
08 Sep 2023 10:17PM
WASHINGTON : A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday will hold a new hearing on artificial intelligence with Microsoft President Brad Smith and Nvidia chief scientist William Daly as Congress works on legislation to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology.

There are two additional hearings planned by other congressional committees next week. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will separately host tech leaders and experts at a Sept. 13 AI forum including Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Source: Reuters

