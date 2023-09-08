US Senate panel to hold AI hearing with Microsoft, Nvidia

WASHINGTON : A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday will hold a new hearing on artificial intelligence with Microsoft President Brad Smith and Nvidia chief scientist William Daly as Congress works on legislation to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology.

There are two additional hearings planned by other congressional committees next week. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will separately host tech leaders and experts at a Sept. 13 AI forum including Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.