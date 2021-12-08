Logo
ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for over US$1 billion
FILE PHOTO: The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

08 Dec 2021 10:39PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 10:49PM)
:U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday it will sell its assets in Indonesia for US$1.355 billion to domestic energy company MedcoEnergi.

ConocoPhillips also said it was exercising its right to purchase up to an additional 10per cent shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project from Origin Energy for up to US$1.645 billion.

The largest U.S. independent oil producer has put its future squarely in shale with a US$9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties and a US$13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, and exited Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields.

ConocoPhillips' Indonesia assets being sold produced about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, and had year-end 2020 proved reserves of about 85 million boe.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

