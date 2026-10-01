Constellation, Amazon sign 20-year power deal to support Maryland nuclear plant

Sept 30 : Constellation Energy and Amazon.com on Wednesday announced a 20-year power purchase agreement that will support the expansion of the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in Maryland.

Demand for nuclear energy is increasing as technology companies seek dependable sources of power for AI-driven computing infrastructure.

Here are some more details:

• The agreement will enable more than $3 billion in Maryland infrastructure investment, including about 190 megawatts of new emissions-free generating capacity coming online between 2030 and 2032.

• The deal includes 690 MW of power from Constellation's 1,790 MW Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant.

• The companies also entered into a retail supply agreement to support Amazon's operations in the 13-state PJM power market, they said in a statement.

• Amazon's long-term commitment is expected to support Constellation's efforts to renew Calvert Cliffs' operating license for another 20 years.

• The agreement could also support the development of advanced nuclear and other clean-energy projects at the site.

• Calvert Cliffs is Maryland's only nuclear power plant and produces about 80 per cent of the state's clean energy, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes, according to the statement.