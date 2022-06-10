Container movement halted from Ulsan port - ministry official

SEOUL : The movement of containers through South Korea's southeastern port of Ulsan has totally been suspended as of Friday morning due to a strike by unionised truckers, an official at the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry's regional office told Reuters.

"About 1,500 containers used to be transported in and out of the port each day, but there's in fact none moved since the strike started on June 7," the official said by telephone from the city, while declining to be named.

The person said Ulsan port handles about 10 per cent of containers transported in and out of the country.