Continental expects drop in European and North American car output in third quarter

BERLIN : German automotive supplier Continental said on Tuesday that it expected global production of passenger cars and light trucks in the third quarter to fall more 3 per cent from the second quarter but Chinese output to grow at about 4 per cent with Chinese carmakers increasing market share.

Continental expected profitability in its automotive business to improve in the third quarter despite lower sales, it said.

