Continental expects drop in European and North American car output in third quarter
FILE PHOTO: A tyre of German tyre company Continental is pictured before the annual news conference in Hanover, Germany,March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

09 Oct 2024 12:03AM (Updated: 09 Oct 2024 01:22AM)
(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that profitability is expected to improve in the automotive business, not the whole company)

BERLIN : German automotive supplier Continental said on Tuesday that it expected global production of passenger cars and light trucks in the third quarter to fall more 3 per cent from the second quarter but Chinese output to grow at about 4 per cent with Chinese carmakers increasing market share.

Continental expected profitability in its automotive business to improve in the third quarter despite lower sales, it said.

Source: Reuters

