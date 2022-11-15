Logo
Business

Continental investigates cyberattack after report says data up for sale
FILE PHOTO: Logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured before the annual news conference in Hanover, Germany, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

15 Nov 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 07:25PM)
BERLIN : Continental on Tuesday said it was investigating the theft of company data in a cyberattack but declined to comment on media reports that hackers had put the information up for sale.

The tyre and automotive parts manufacturer said its investigation was moving ahead with the highest priority.

Last week it said a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company.

Earlier on Tuesday business daily Handelsblatt reported that hackers had published a list of the data on the darknet and that it included budget, investment and strategy plans, as well as information related to some Continental customers.

Handelsblatt said the hackers had put the data up for sale for $50 million after Continental "apparently did not want to pay a ransom".

Source: Reuters

