Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Continental partners with AI chip firm Ambarella on autonomous driving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Continental partners with AI chip firm Ambarella on autonomous driving

Continental partners with AI chip firm Ambarella on autonomous driving

FILE PHOTO: A sticker with the logo of German tyre company Continental is pictured on tyres in Bourbriac, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

05 Jan 2023 08:13AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 08:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Germany's Continental and California-based artificial intelligence chip firm Ambarella announced a partnership on Thursday to make software and hardware systems for autonomous driving.

The two companies will focus on so-called Level 2 plus autonomous driving, which briefly allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel through features like assisted cruise control and lane centering.

Ambarella develops a new category of semiconductors called system on a chip, or SoC, which combine multiple CPUs on one logic board and provide artificial intelligence processing.

The two firms jointly develop the technology, which will comprise of high-resolution cameras and radar and lidar senses with the necessary software from Continental, the statement said.

The German auto supplier also holds a minority stake in another California-based firm, lidar startup AEye, and has integrated a long-range lidar sensor based on AEye's patents to complement the auto supplier's existing short-range lidar technology.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.