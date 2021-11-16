Contracts worth US$26 billion in Hong Kong pegged to expiring libor benchmarks - regulator

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's banking sector has contracts worth HKUS$200 billion (US$25.68 billion) referencing settings of the Libor benchmark that will cease to exist at the end of 2021 and which be dealt with in the next 45 days, the financial hub's regulator said.

"Even though we are making good progress I hope the banks will work their utmost to reach out to all the clients (with these contracts)," Raymond Chan, Hong Kong Monetary Authority executive director (Banking Supervision), told reporters on Tuesdsay.

(US$1 = 7.7877 Hong Kong dollars)

