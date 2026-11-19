ANTALYA, Turkey Nov 19 : Venezuela is using artificial intelligence to make its oil and gas industry more efficient and curb its environmental footprint, part of a strategy to expand fossil fuel production rather than phase it out, the country's new vice minister for AI and hydrocarbons told Reuters.

"Our policy is not to stop producing hydrocarbons," Albania del Mar Villarroel Gomez said on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya. "Our goal is to reduce waste and emissions while maintaining energy production."

Villarroel said Venezuela is using AI to monitor emissions and methane leaks and improve oilfield operations, reflecting the country's argument at the UN climate talks that technology can help reconcile continued fossil fuel production with efforts to limit its environmental impact.

Venezuela's oil and gas sector is among the world's most polluting. Its upstream methane emissions intensity is nearly six times the global average, according to the International Energy Agency. It is the only major energy producer in Central and South America that has not signed the Global Methane Pledge.

The approach puts Venezuela firmly on one side of a central dispute at COP31, where countries remain divided over how the summit's final agreement should address a transition away from fossil fuels.

Venezuelan officials have defended the country's right to exploit its resources as part of its economic recovery.

PRODUCTION PUSH

The US military captured Venezuela's former leader Nicolas Maduro in January, and Washington — which is shunning international climate cooperation under President Donald Trump — has since pushed a policy to ramp up the country's oil production.

Venezuela pumped about 1.2 million barrels per day in September, according to figures the government reported in OPEC’s October Monthly Oil Market Report. State oil company PDVSA has said it plans to bring output to 1.5 million bpd by the end of next year.

Earlier this year, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez created Villarroel's post, naming her vice minister for artificial intelligence and productive efficiency in hydrocarbons within the Ministry of Popular Power for Hydrocarbons, which oversees the country's oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Villarroel said Venezuela plans to focus on smaller, specialized AI models rather than the energy-intensive hyperscale systems developed by major technology companies because tasks such as emissions monitoring, methane detection and oilfield optimization require less computing power.

She said the computing infrastructure would be powered primarily by Venezuela's hydroelectric system, which she said supplies about 80 per cent of the country's electricity.

Asked whether international technology companies were interested in working in Venezuela, Villarroel said the country had been approached by several companies but declined to identify them.

"There is a lot of interest," she said, adding that Venezuela would prioritize protecting national data and maintaining what it calls data sovereignty.