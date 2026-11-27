TOKYO, Nov 27 : Annual core inflation in Japan's capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank's 2 per cent target for three straight months, highlighting mounting price pressure and bolstering the case for a near-term interest rate hike.

The data, widely regarded as a leading indicator of nationwide trends, will be among factors the Bank of Japan scrutinises in deciding whether to raise interest rates at its next two-day policy meeting ending on December 18.

The core consumer price index, which includes prices of fuel but not fresh food, in Tokyo rose 2.9 per cent in November from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, compared with the median market forecast of 3.0 per cent. It followed a 2.6 per cent gain in October.

An index stripping away the effect of volatile fresh food and fuel prices, which is closely watched by the BOJ as a more accurate gauge of trend inflation, rose 2.5 per cent in November after a 2.6 per cent gain in October, the data showed.