Core inflation in Japan's capital slows in January

TOKYO, Jan 30 : Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose 2.0 per cent in January from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, slowing from the previous month but matching the central bank's target.

The increase in the Tokyo core consumer price index, which excludes volatile costs of fresh food, compared with a median market forecast for a 2.2 per cent rise. It followed a 2.3 per cent increase in December.

A separate index for Tokyo that strips away both fresh food and fuel costs - closely watched by the Bank of Japan as a measure of demand-driven prices - rose 2.4 per cent in January after a 2.6 per cent gain in December, the data showed.

The BOJ raised interest rates to a 30-year high of 0.75 per cent in December, taking another landmark step in ending decades of huge monetary support in a sign of its conviction Japan is progressing toward durably hitting its 2 per cent inflation target.

The central bank retained its hawkish inflation forecasts last week and stressed its vigilance to price risks from a weak yen, signalling that policymakers intend to keep raising rates in a politically charged atmosphere.