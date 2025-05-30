Core inflation in Japan capital hits 3.6%, keeps BOJ rate-hike chance alive

TOKYO : Core inflation in Japan's capital hit 3.6 per cent in the year to May, data showed on Friday, marking a more than two-year high in a sign persistent rises in food costs will keep the central bank under pressure to hike interest rates further.

The data highlights the dilemma the Bank of Japan (BOJ) faces in balancing mounting inflationary pressures and the hit to Japan's economy from steep U.S. tariffs.

The increase in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, exceeded a median market forecast for a 3.5 per cent gain and followed a 3.4 per cent rise in April. It was the fastest annual pace of increase since January 2023, when it hit 4.3 per cent.

A separate index that strips away the effects of both fresh food and fuel costs, closely watched by the BOJ as a broader price trend indicator, rose 3.3 per cent in May from a year earlier after a 3.1 per cent rise in March.

Part of the rise was due to the base effect of last year's sharp drop caused by the launch of school education subsidies and the phase-out of nationwide subsidies to curb utility bills.

But the data showed signs of sticky food inflation with non-fresh food prices up 6.9 per cent in May from a year earlier. The price of rice soared 93.2 per cent from year-before levels.

While uncertainty over U.S. tariffs will likely keep the BOJ on a holding pattern, the price pressure may not allow the bank to pause on rate hikes for too long, some analysts say.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank must be vigilant to the risk rising food prices could push up underlying inflation that is already near its 2 per cent target.

The BOJ ended a decade-long, massive stimulus programme last year and in January raised short-term interest rates to 0.5 per cent on the view Japan was on the cusp of durably meeting its 2 per cent inflation target.

While the central bank has signalled readiness to raise rates further, the economic repercussions from higher U.S. tariffs forced it to cut its growth forecasts and complicated decisions around the timing of the next rate increase.

A Reuters poll, taken on May 7-13, showed most economists expect the BOJ to hold rates steady through September with a small majority forecasting a hike by year-end.