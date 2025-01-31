Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rises 2.5% yr/yr in January

TOKYO : Core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose 2.5 per cent in January from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, keeping alive market expectations for further interest rate hikes.

The increase in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, matched a median market forecast and followed a 2.4 per cent gain in December.

Another index that strips away both fresh food and fuel costs, which is closely watched by the Bank of Japan as a better gauge of demand-driven inflation, rose 1.9 per cent in January from a year earlier after increasing 1.8 per cent in December, the data showed.

The BOJ raised interest rates last week to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis and revised up its inflation forecasts, underscoring its confidence that rising wages will keep inflation stable around its 2 per cent target.