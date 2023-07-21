Logo
Core inflation in Japan's capital seen slowing sharply in July -analysts
Core inflation in Japan's capital seen slowing sharply in July -analysts

FILE PHOTO-A woman looks at items at a shop in Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

21 Jul 2023 09:59AM
TOKYO : Core inflation in Japan's capital likely stayed above the central bank's 2 per cent target but slowed sharply in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, suggesting that easing cost pressures will moderate the pace of price gains nationwide.

The Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, likely rose 2.9 per cent in July from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll, slowing from a preliminary 3.2 per cent gain in May.

The slowdown would be largely due to moderating fuel costs and the base effect of last year's sharp gains, analysts say.

Tokyo inflation data is closely watched by markets as a leading indicator of nationwide price trends.

The July data will be released at 8:30 a.m. on July 28 (2330 GMT on July 27), or hours before the closely watched policy announcement of the BOJ's July 27-28 rate review.

Source: Reuters

