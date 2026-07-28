Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

July 28 : Core Scientific signed a deal with AMD, under which the chip firm will secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data center capacity to support customer deployments of its AI systems, the companies said on Tuesday.

Shares of Core Scientific rose 4 per cent in premarket trading.

Demand for electricity, land and data center facilities has surged as cloud providers and enterprises ramp up investments in AI infrastructure.

The deal provides AMD with more than 500 megawatts of U.S. data center capacity starting in 2027 with the ability to expand up to 2.5 gigawatts.

As part of the agreement, AMD will also receive market-priced warrants to purchase Core Scientific common stock, subject to certain commercial conditions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.