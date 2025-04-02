CoreWeave rises above IPO price on third trading day

Artificial intelligence startup CoreWeave's shares were up 17 per cent at $43.50 on their third day of trading on Tuesday, above their initial public offering price of $40.

On Friday, the Nvidia-backed stock debuted for trading at $39, giving the AI infrastructure firm a valuation of $23 billion on a fully diluted basis. CoreWeave had already taken a hit on Thursday when it had to downsize its IPO.

Nvidia contributed a $250-million order as part of CoreWeave's IPO, which raised $1.5 billion, Reuters reported last week.

Livingston, New Jersey-based CoreWeave provides access to data centers and high-powered Nvidia chips, which have become the most sought-after resource in the race to develop AI applications.