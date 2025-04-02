Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CoreWeave rises above IPO price on third trading day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

CoreWeave rises above IPO price on third trading day

CoreWeave rises above IPO price on third trading day

Michael Intrator, Founder & CEO of CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, attends his company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

02 Apr 2025 01:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Artificial intelligence startup CoreWeave's shares were up 17 per cent at $43.50 on their third day of trading on Tuesday, above their initial public offering price of $40.

On Friday, the Nvidia-backed stock debuted for trading at $39, giving the AI infrastructure firm a valuation of $23 billion on a fully diluted basis. CoreWeave had already taken a hit on Thursday when it had to downsize its IPO.

Nvidia contributed a $250-million order as part of CoreWeave's IPO, which raised $1.5 billion, Reuters reported last week.

Livingston, New Jersey-based CoreWeave provides access to data centers and high-powered Nvidia chips, which have become the most sought-after resource in the race to develop AI applications.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement