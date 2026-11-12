Logo
Logo

Business

Costco eyes broader India tech footprint as AI bets grow
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Costco eyes broader India tech footprint as AI bets grow

Costco eyes broader India tech footprint as AI bets grow

Costco logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 Nov 2026 10:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

HYDERABAD, Nov 12 : US retailer Costco sees room to expand its technology presence in India beyond Hyderabad as it accelerates international growth, with its first global capability centre playing a key role in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, a top executive said.

The Hyderabad centre, which employs more than 70 people, supports global operations and is expected to grow to several hundred staff over the next five to six years, Javier Polit, Costco's chief information and digital officer, told Reuters on Thursday. He did not give a specific hiring target.

"We're going to grow our business internationally at a greater velocity than we have been in the past. So there'll be more presence in this geography for sure," Polit said, adding that India was already playing a key role in the retailer's growth plans. 

AI has delivered productivity gains of up to 60 per cent in some technology projects, Polit said, prompting Costco to build more tools in India for global deployment, including a Hyderabad-developed geofencing tool that identifies customers approaching stores to speed check-in and checkout.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Hyderabad centre will also support data and analytics, business software and digital advertising operations, Polit said.

Over time, Costco expects the mix of its technology workforce to shift to about 75 per cent employees and 25 per cent contractors, from roughly an even split today, as it builds more in-house engineering and technology capabilities, Polit said.

Costco set up its Hyderabad GCC with support from consulting firm ANSR, a move Reuters reported last year could eventually employ about 1,000 people.

Global capability centres, once used mainly by multinationals to cut costs, now drive higher-value work in areas such as technology, finance, product development and research.

Costco, one of the world's largest retailers, operates a membership-only warehouse club business across North America, Europe and Asia. The company has built a loyal customer base through its low-price, bulk-buying model and has continued to expand globally amid resilient consumer demand.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement