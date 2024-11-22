Logo
Business

Couche-Tard chairman says no hostile takeover bid for Seven & i, Nikkei reports
Business

Couche-Tard chairman says no hostile takeover bid for Seven & i, Nikkei reports

Couche-Tard chairman says no hostile takeover bid for Seven & i, Nikkei reports
FILE PHOTO: A Couche-Tard convenience store is seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
Couche-Tard chairman says no hostile takeover bid for Seven & i, Nikkei reports
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past Japan's Seven & I’s 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
22 Nov 2024 08:02AM
TOKYO : Alimentation Couche-Tard is not considering a hostile takeover bid for Japan's Seven & i, the Nikkei business daily quoted the Canadian suitor's chairman and co-founder, Alain Bouchard, as saying.

In an interview with Japanese media conducted in Canada on Thursday, Bouchard said a hostile bid "was not among factors being considered," indicating the company's intention to secure an amicable acquisition deal, the Nikkei reported.

Couche-Tard, which competes with Seven & i in the North American gas station market, in August made an initial bid to take over the Japanese retail giant. It later raised its offer to $47 billion, in what would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

Seven & i, which operates more than 80,000 7-Eleven convenience stores around the world, is caught in a three-way tug-of-war between Couche-Tard, Seven & i's founding family, which is proposing a management buyout, and company management who say their growth plan can enhance value.

Asked whether Couche-Tard could raise its bidding price further, CEO Alex Miller, who also attended the interview, said: "The current proposed price is attractive for all stakeholders."

Source: Reuters

