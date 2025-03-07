Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Couche-Tard explores sale of US stores in case of deal with Seven & i
Couche-Tard explores sale of US stores in case of deal with Seven & i

FILE PHOTO: A Couche-Tard convenience store is seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

07 Mar 2025 10:40AM
Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) said it is having exploratory talks with third parties about a potential sale of U.S. stores, which would help it gain regulatory approval should it reach a deal to take over Japan's Seven & i Holdings.

"We believe there is a clear path to obtaining regulatory approvals of a transaction with 7&i and have made a robust proposal to 7&i about our commitment to doing so," a Couche-Tard spokesperson said.

Couche-Tard has made a $47 billion takeover bid for the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain.

Seven & i on Thursday appointed its first foreign CEO and handed him the task of overhauling its business to fend off the bid. Incoming chief executive Stephen Dacus said talks would continue with the Circle K-operator, but significant regulatory hurdles stood in the way of a combination of the companies.

Source: Reuters
