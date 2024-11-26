Logo
Business

Couche-Tard persistent on pursuing deal with Japan's Seven & i, CEO says
FILE PHOTO: A Couche-Tard convenience store is seen in Montreal, Quebec, Canada January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
26 Nov 2024 10:27PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2024 10:43PM)
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said on Tuesday the Canadian retailer would remain persistent in its efforts to pursue a deal with Japan's Seven & i and continue a "friendly approach" with the 7-Eleven operator.

Couche-Tard had first approached Seven & i in August for the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company. It had offered $38.5 billion, but raised it to $47 billion after Seven & i rejected the initial bid.

Miller's remarks echo Couche-Tard's chairman and co-founder Alain Bouchard's comments about not considering a hostile takeover bid for Seven & i from an interview with Japanese media conducted in Canada last week.

"We continue to see a strong opportunity to grow together ... We also remain confident in our ability to finance and complete this combination," Miller said on a post-earnings call.

The Japanese company, which is reviewing the latest offer from Couche-Tard, had earlier said the deal was not in the best interest of shareholders and also raised concerns about potential antitrust challenges in the United States.

Earlier this month, Seven & i also received a potential $58 billion white-knight bid from a member of its founding Ito family.

The offer from Ito-Kogyo, a company linked to Vice President Junro Ito and a top shareholder in Seven & i, was being reviewed by the same special committee set up to assess Couche-Tard's takeover bid.

Source: Reuters

