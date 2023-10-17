Country Garden's entire offshore debt to be in default if Tuesday payment not made

HONG KONG: Country Garden's entire offshore debt will be deemed to be in default if China's largest property developer fails to make a US$15 million coupon payment on Tuesday (Oct 17), the end of a 30-day grace period.

Non-payment of this tranche is set to trigger cross defaults in other bonds as is standard in bond contracts.

Lack of payment - which is expected after Country Garden last week warned about its inability to meet offshore debt obligations - would make the firm the latest in scores of Chinese developers who have defaulted.

Country Garden has also missed other offshore payments in the past few weeks though those payments still have not seen their 30-day grace periods lapse.

Country Garden declined to comment.

With nearly US$11 billion of offshore bonds and US$6 billion of offshore loans, a default by Country Garden would set the stage for one of China's biggest corporate debt restructurings.

Country Garden has appointed Houlihan Lokey, China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and law firm Sidley Austin as advisers to examine its capital structure and liquidity position and formulate a "holistic" solution.