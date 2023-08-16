Country Garden undone by promise to bring 5-star life to China's hinterland: Analysis

HONG KONG: China's financially beleaguered property developer Country Garden promised "five-star living" to the masses in less popular, smaller cities but focusing on those areas has come back to haunt it.

China's largest developer by sales value before this year, Country Garden's debt crisis has raised fears that its contagion will spread through the already sputtering economy, the world's second-largest.

Smaller Chinese cities, whose revenues have already been deteriorating, could have a glut of unfinished homes, a social problem Beijing is trying to avoid.

In 2022, Country Garden made 62 per cent of its sales in smaller, less well-known areas that include so-called tier-three and tier-four cities such as the northern city of Dezhou and Maoming in the south. More than three-quarters of its land reserve for future development was also held in these types of cities.

But as China's economy started slowing during and after its COVID-19 lockdowns, property sales in those areas has plummeted along with values of the homes themselves.

The average new home price in the 35 smallest cities surveyed by the National Bureau of Statistics fell on a year-on-year basis for a 17th month in June.

Country Garden's sales in 2020 were 570.7 billion yuan (US$78.22 billion), but that slipped to 357.5 billion yuan in 2022. Lower sales, coupled with tighter access to fresh funding in recent years worsened the cash squeeze.

"It needs at least 30 billion yuan (US$4.12 billion) of sales a month to breakeven but they have been only 10 to 20 something billion yuan (a month) this year because sales in tier-three and fourth cities are very bad now," said Oscar Choi, chief investment officer of Hong Kong-based Oscar and Partners Capital Limited.