Country Garden woes: What we know about the temporary reprieve and broader risks

BEIJING: Country Garden creditors have approved postponing the repayment of a key loan, narrowly avoiding a potential default, Bloomberg reported Saturday (Sep 2).

Here is what the result means for Country Garden, which until recently enjoyed a solid financial reputation and was China's largest real estate company in terms of sales last year.

What was voted on?

A bond worth 3.9 billion yuan (US$535 million) was set to mature Saturday.

But bondholders voted to postpone that deadline to 2026 to allow the group to recover financially, according to Bloomberg.

Country Garden has racked up enormous debts - estimated at 1.43 trillion yuan (US$196 billion) as of the end of 2022.

The group, which reported record losses for the first half of the year on Wednesday, said that it had "done its best" to repay its debts - but that it could not rule out a default.

Is the company off the hook?

Country Garden is not yet in the clear, as it faces another looming deadline.

In early August, the firm was unable to repay two interest payments on loans totalling US$22.5 million.

It was given a 30-day grace period which is due to expire next week.

The firm still risks defaulting on this payment.