Business

Country Garden delays yuan bondholder voting deadline again- Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

01 Sep 2023 12:00AM
Chinese property developer Country Garden is again delaying a deadline for the holders of a yuan bond to vote on several proposals regarding the note repayment, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The vote on the 3.9 billion yuan ($537.3 million) onshore private bond is a key hurdle Country Garden will have to overcome as it strives to avoid default amid a spiralling financing crisis and opposition from some creditors.

Country Garden is pushing the deadline back by one day to 10 p.m. Beijing-time Friday, the report said, citing filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s private disclosure platform.

($1 = 7.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

