Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Country Garden founding family provides US$300 million loan, selling jet: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Country Garden founding family provides US$300 million loan, selling jet: Report

Country Garden founding family provides US$300 million loan, selling jet: Report

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China August 9, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

13 Oct 2023 04:53PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2023 05:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: The founding family of Country Garden recently loaned the embattled Chinese property developer US$300 million interest-free, and the family was also trying to sell its private jet, a Chinese online news outlet, The Paper, reported on Friday (Oct 13).

Citing insiders, The Paper said the family was seeking to support liquidity for China's largest private property developer, which has missed coupon payments on some dollar bonds since last month but has not defaulted.

Another online news outlet, Cailianshe, reported earlier that founder Yeung Kwok Keung had already sold a new jet and was trying to sell another.

Country Garden declined to comment.

The company this week warned of its inability to meet offshore debt obligations, potentially joining a growing list of Chinese developers that have defaulted and set the stage for one of the country's biggest debt restructurings.

Country Garden's 30-day grace period to make the missed coupon payments will start expiring next week.

A video posted on Country Garden's official Wechat account on Friday showed Yeung and president Mo Bin inspecting a development site close to its headquarters in Shunde, Guangdong province, two days ago.

The Wechat post also cited company chairperson Yang Huiyan, Yeung's daughter, saying in a monthly internal meeting this week that Country Garden has to ensure home completions and business operations, and also enhance its business in high-tech construction.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

China property

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.