Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Country Garden offshore bondholders retained PJT Partners: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Country Garden offshore bondholders retained PJT Partners: Report

Country Garden offshore bondholders retained PJT Partners: Report

FILE PHOTO: A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 11:47PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2023 12:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY/LONDON : A major group of Country Garden offshore bondholders has appointed PJT Partners as financial advisors to lead discussions with the troubled Chinese property developer, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bondholders have been seeking urgent talks with the company since it missed a US$15 million coupon repayment on Wednesday, putting it at risk of default. A spokesperson for PJT declined to comment.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to a request to comment made outside of business hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.