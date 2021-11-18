Country Garden Services to raise US$1.03 billion via share sale -term sheet

HONG KONG : Country Garden Services, the property management unit of China's top developer Country Garden, is selling 150 million new shares at HKUS$53.35 (US$6.85) each on Thursday to raise US$1.03 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The number of shares represents 4.5per cent of the enlarged shares and the selling price represents a 9.5per cent discount to the last traded price of HKUS$58.95 on Wednesday. The stock was suspended from trading on Thursday.

(US$1 = 7.7889 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)