HONG KONG : Shares of Country Garden Services Holding, the property management unit of Chinese developer Country Garden, are set to fall 11.8per cent in resumed trade on Friday after it raised HKUS$8 billion (US$1 billion) in a share sale.

The stock was due to open at HKUS$52.

Shares of parent Country Garden were set to open flat.

(US$1 = 7.7901 Hong Kong dollars)

