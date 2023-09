Shares of Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd were set to open up 5.6 per cent on Monday after the embattled Chinese developer won approval from its creditors to extend payments for an onshore private bond.

The stock was set to open at HK$0.94. That compared to a 1.1 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 3.6 per cent jump in Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.