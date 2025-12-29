Logo
Coupang announces $1.18 billion compensation to South Korean users for data leak
FILE PHOTO: Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Dec 2025 09:02AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2025 09:26AM)
SEOUL, ‌Dec 29 : South Korean e-commerce company Coupang announced on Monday a compensation package of 1.69 trillion won ($1.18 billion) to holders ‌of 33.7 million accounts ‌for a massive data leak that has drawn backlash from users and lawmakers.

Coupang said users will get vouchers ‍of 50,000 won each for its various services.

The plan comes a day after Coupang ​founder Kim Bom ‌issued his first public apology for the data ​breach and pledged to expedite ⁠compensation measures. However, ‌Kim has declined ​to attend parliamentary hearings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, ‍citing prior commitments.

($1 = 1,434.6000 won)

(Reporting ⁠by Jack Kim and ​Hyunjoo Jin; Editing ‌by Christopher Cushing ‍and ​Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters
