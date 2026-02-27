Coupang misses quarterly revenue estimates, hurt by data breach fallout

Feb 26 : E-commerce giant Coupang Inc on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by the fallout from a data breach.

Revenue for the October-December period came in at $8.8 billion, compared with an $8.9 billion forecast from LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Shares of Coupang were down 3.7 per cent in after-hours trading.

Coupang Korea, which generates more than 90 per cent of the group's total revenue, has faced a public backlash following the disclosure of a massive data breach in November involving some 34 million customers.

The company said the breach exposed users' names, phone numbers and shipping addresses, though not payment details or login credentials.

Coupang said "the data incident is estimated to have adversely impacted Q4 2025 revenue growth rates, active customers and WOW membership, as well as profitability, beginning in December."

"Recent results indicate that the impacts on growth rates have subsequently stabilized and are beginning to recover in Q1 2026," the company added.