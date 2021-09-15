Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Court grants Malaysia's AirAsia X extension to hold creditors meeting by March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Court grants Malaysia's AirAsia X extension to hold creditors meeting by March

Court grants Malaysia's AirAsia X extension to hold creditors meeting by March

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia Airbus A320-200 planes are seen on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) in Sepang, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

15 Sep 2021 06:39PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has obtained court permission to extend the deadline to convene its creditor meetings to March next year, it said on Wednesday.

AirAsia X said the High Court granted an order for an extension until March 17 for it to convene separate meetings of the creditors "for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving with or without modification" a restructuring scheme to be proposed.

In February, it was granted court approval to convene the separate meetings https://www.reuters.com/article/airasia-x-restructuring-idUSL1N2KS094 with different groups of creditors to vote on its proposal within 180 days.

The court had separated the airline's 14 creditors into three classifications — the first for airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, the second for other creditors, and the third for planemaker Airbus SE.

AAX, an affiliate of AirAsia Group, proposed last October to restructure 64.15 billion ringgit of debt and has faced objections to its scheme from some creditors.

The airline said the alternative was liquidation with no returns to creditors. AAX will need approval from creditors at the meetings holding at least 75per cent of the money owed.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us